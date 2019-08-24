Brokerages Anticipate MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $875.46 Million

Brokerages predict that MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) will announce sales of $875.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $881.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $860.00 million. MEDNAX posted sales of $896.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year sales of $3.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $868.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

MD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup set a $36.00 target price on shares of MEDNAX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

In other news, Director Michael Fernandez bought 64,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,392,766.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 164,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,010.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MD. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 96.9% in the second quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,383,000 after buying an additional 1,353,111 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 150.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,390,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,784,000 after buying an additional 835,444 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 86.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after buying an additional 812,425 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 41.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,411,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,521,000 after buying an additional 707,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 20.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,001,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,736,000 after buying an additional 515,286 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MD traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.56. 623,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,993. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.41. MEDNAX has a one year low of $20.43 and a one year high of $48.77. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.67.

MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

