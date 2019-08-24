Brokerages Anticipate Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) to Post $0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) to post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Zendesk posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $194.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.47 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 23.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. Zendesk’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZEN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 target price on shares of Zendesk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.29.

In related news, SVP Norman Gennaro sold 752 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $66,491.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 5,226 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $434,489.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,207,406.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,337 shares of company stock valued at $19,458,165. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,860,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $877,912,000 after buying an additional 113,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zendesk by 75.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,133,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $813,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,837 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 10.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,180,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,198,000 after purchasing an additional 296,002 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Zendesk by 18.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,461,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,106,000 after purchasing an additional 227,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Zendesk by 5.0% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 998,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,905,000 after purchasing an additional 47,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

ZEN stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.39. 1,436,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,503,721. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $94.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.18.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

