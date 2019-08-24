Brokerages Expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.98 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will announce sales of $3.98 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.93 billion and the highest is $4.02 billion. Colgate-Palmolive posted sales of $3.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year sales of $15.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.59 billion to $15.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.98 billion to $16.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Macquarie increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.87.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 8,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $633,694.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,848.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $346,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,929.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 564,285 shares of company stock worth $40,530,290 over the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16,117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,435,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395,426 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 201.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,642,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778,145 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,384,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,348 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,074 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,502,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,972,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701,071. The stock has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $76.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

