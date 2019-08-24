Brokerages Expect Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Billion

Analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) will announce sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.87 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods posted sales of $1.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will report full year sales of $8.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.62 billion to $8.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dicks Sporting Goods.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DKS. TheStreet lowered Dicks Sporting Goods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

DKS stock traded down $1.78 on Friday, reaching $32.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,392,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,247. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $29.69 and a 52 week high of $41.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,785 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,934 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 66,946 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

