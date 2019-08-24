Brokerages Expect Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $307.98 Million

Analysts forecast that Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) will announce $307.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $305.20 million to $310.05 million. Oxford Industries posted sales of $302.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OXM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Oxford Industries from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,835,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $214,926,000 after acquiring an additional 339,482 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $23,037,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 686,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,073,000 after acquiring an additional 189,885 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,619,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 190,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,440,000 after acquiring an additional 96,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.96. 158,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,873. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $94.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

