Brokerages Expect QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) to Post $0.62 EPS

Analysts expect QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.65. QTS Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.58). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $119.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on QTS. Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $237,545.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,618.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams purchased 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $331,712.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,250,467.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTS. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 93.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 791,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,597,000 after acquiring an additional 381,819 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 12.6% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,856,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,909,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 66,194.6% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 304,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 303,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,102,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,161,000 after purchasing an additional 263,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,682,000.

NYSE QTS traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.53. 321,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,555. QTS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.69%.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

