Brokerages Expect Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) will announce $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Red Rock Resorts posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $482.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RRR shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

In related news, Director Lorenzo J. Fertitta bought 131,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.51 per share, with a total value of $2,436,841.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lorenzo J. Fertitta bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 727,650 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,117 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1,067.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRR traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $19.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,655. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $33.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.07. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 2.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

