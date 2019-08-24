Brokerages Expect Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) will report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.77. Trade Desk also posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.51. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trade Desk to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.67.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Susan Vobejda sold 875 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total transaction of $174,886.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total value of $100,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,526,817.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,472 shares of company stock worth $61,551,733 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,509,000 after acquiring an additional 31,525 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 725.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 59.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTD traded down $13.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,444,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,068. Trade Desk has a one year low of $102.35 and a one year high of $289.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.72.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

