Brokerages Expect Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) to announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tronox’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Tronox posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tronox will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.00 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on TROX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tronox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $19.00 price target on shares of Tronox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tronox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

In other Tronox news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $30,400.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson acquired 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 38,027 shares of company stock worth $379,715. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Tronox in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Tronox by 26.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Tronox during the first quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

TROX traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $7.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,339,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,609. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 3.29. Tronox has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

