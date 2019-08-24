Brokerages Set DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) PT at $69.17

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.17.

DXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Sunday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

DXC Technology stock opened at $33.59 on Monday. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $96.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.74.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 5.70%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.07%.

In other DXC Technology news, CEO John M. Lawrie bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.56 per share, for a total transaction of $495,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne Mason sold 48,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,530,821.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,066 shares of company stock worth $1,153,043 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 348.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in DXC Technology by 346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

