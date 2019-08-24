Brokerages Set Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) PT at GBX 1,131.43

Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,131.43 ($14.78).

HSV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Homeserve to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 982 ($12.83) to GBX 1,320 ($17.25) in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Homeserve from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

In related news, insider Stella David purchased 28,395 shares of Homeserve stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,145 ($14.96) per share, with a total value of £325,122.75 ($424,830.46). Also, insider David Bower sold 31,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,183 ($15.46), for a total transaction of £375,945.57 ($491,239.47). Insiders have acquired 28,434 shares of company stock worth $32,557,463 over the last ninety days.

HSV traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) on Monday, reaching GBX 1,100 ($14.37). 518,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,988. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a PE ratio of 34.06. Homeserve has a twelve month low of GBX 847.50 ($11.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,275 ($16.66). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,132.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,101.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

