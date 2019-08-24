Brokerages Set IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Target Price at GBX 697

Shares of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 699 ($9.13).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 668 ($8.73) target price (down previously from GBX 687 ($8.98)) on shares of IG Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.19) price target on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Numis Securities cut shares of IG Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 657 ($8.58) price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

In related news, insider Paul Mainwaring sold 29,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 565 ($7.38), for a total transaction of £169,076.25 ($220,928.07).

Shares of IGG traded up GBX 36.64 ($0.48) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 544.60 ($7.12). 1,185,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,000. IG Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 467.40 ($6.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 916.50 ($11.98). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 571.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 555.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 30.24 ($0.40) per share. This is a boost from IG Group’s previous dividend of $12.96. This represents a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.00%.

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

