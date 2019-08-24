Brokerages Set Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) Target Price at $5.60

Shares of Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $5.00 target price on shares of Resonant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Resonant from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Resonant in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other Resonant news, Director Michael J. Fox bought 396,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,200.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,323 shares of company stock worth $35,998. Insiders own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Resonant by 42.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 248,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 73,900 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Resonant by 89,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 89,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 89,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Resonant in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Resonant in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in Resonant in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

RESN stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.13. 379,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $88.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. Resonant has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $5.53.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

