Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BPY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Property Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Brookfield Property Partners from a top pick rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Brookfield Property Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Property Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of BPY opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.68. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $21.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.09%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 858.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

