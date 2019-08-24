Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Director Barbara A. Klein Sells 5,196 Shares

Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Director Barbara A. Klein sold 5,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $641,082.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,294,611.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CCMP opened at $119.16 on Friday. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $82.24 and a 1-year high of $129.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.29 and a 200-day moving average of $112.25.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.01). Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $271.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

CCMP has been the subject of several research reports. CL King initiated coverage on Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Microelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at $22,056,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 17.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 26.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

