Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Nomura cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Shares of CZR opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $12.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In related news, VP Les Ottolenghi sold 17,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $197,225.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,114 shares of company stock valued at $597,753. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 105,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.5% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 107,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

