Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Camtek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Camtek from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $327.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.57. Camtek has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $8.97.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.25 million. Camtek had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Camtek’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Camtek’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Camtek in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,249,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camtek by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 862,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 277,771 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Camtek by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,800,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,056,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Camtek by 2,267.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 178,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Camtek by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,338,000 after buying an additional 105,365 shares during the last quarter. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

