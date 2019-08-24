Canaccord Genuity Raises FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Price Target to GBX 124

FirstGroup (LON:FGP) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 109 ($1.42) to GBX 124 ($1.62) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the transport operator’s stock.

FGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 142 ($1.86) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on FirstGroup from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 124.14 ($1.62).

Shares of FGP opened at GBX 127.70 ($1.67) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 112.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 103.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -23.22. FirstGroup has a 1 year low of GBX 77.95 ($1.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 129.10 ($1.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In other FirstGroup news, insider Ryan Mangold purchased 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £56,525 ($73,859.92). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 47,920 shares of company stock valued at $5,697,368.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

