Canada Goose Holdings Inc (TSE:GOOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (TSE:GOOS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$74.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOS shares. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$74.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$84.00 to C$79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$90.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$92.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of Canada Goose stock traded down C$3.51 during trading on Friday, reaching C$49.10. The company had a trading volume of 457,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,439. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$56.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 3.38. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of C$42.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$95.58.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Cameron sold 9,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.58, for a total transaction of C$518,964.60. Also, Director Penelope Brook sold 14,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total transaction of C$888,840.00.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

