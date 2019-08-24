Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) shares fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11, 2,042,221 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 2,018,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGIX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cancer Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cancer Genetics by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 114,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cancer Genetics by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,777,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 769,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX)

Cancer Genetics, Inc develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology and immuno-oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics.

