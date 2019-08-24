CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.85 and last traded at C$1.86, approximately 3,241,133 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,793,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.96.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Paradigm Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CannTrust in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CannTrust in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight Capital cut CannTrust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bloom Burton cut CannTrust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CannTrust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CannTrust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $265.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 3.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in CannTrust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in CannTrust in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CannTrust in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in CannTrust in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in CannTrust in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 6.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

