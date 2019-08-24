Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.77.

CJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. GMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Cardinal Energy stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$2.19. 209,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,751. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $256.55 million and a PE ratio of 3.49. Cardinal Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.80 and a 52 week high of C$5.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.