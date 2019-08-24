Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Upgraded to Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Guggenheim currently has $52.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Cardinal Health from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.

CAH opened at $42.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $58.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average of $47.42.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.18. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $37.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,911,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,150,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,901,000 after buying an additional 1,808,381 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 236.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,044,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,412 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $37,929,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,447,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,144,000 after purchasing an additional 720,871 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

