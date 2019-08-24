Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Holdings Cut by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,155,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,597 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.11% of Centurylink worth $13,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Centurylink by 563.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Centurylink in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Centurylink by 279.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Centurylink by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Centurylink by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William Bruce Hanks purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $106,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 92,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,788.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Centurylink from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.59.

Shares of NYSE:CTL traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.21. 9,022,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,603,406. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.85. Centurylink Inc has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.03%.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

