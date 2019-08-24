CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CEVA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays set a $27.00 price objective on shares of CEVA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

CEVA traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.23. 113,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,528. The company has a market cap of $714.08 million, a PE ratio of 283.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.38. CEVA has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.41 million. CEVA had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 1.12%. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CEVA will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other CEVA news, Director Maria Marced sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $66,192.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,121 shares in the company, valued at $228,370.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,286,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,697,000 after acquiring an additional 148,725 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 1,606.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 112,170 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 108,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,157,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 217,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 87,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

