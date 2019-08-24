Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) traded down 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.22 and last traded at $14.23, 1,615,477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,654,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHNG shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Change Healthcare in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Change Healthcare in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Change Healthcare in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Change Healthcare in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Change Healthcare in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.09.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.66 million. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Fredrik J. Eliasson bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $549,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bansi Nagji bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,950 over the last 90 days. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $219,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $219,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

About Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

