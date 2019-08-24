Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 546,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Chemours were worth $13,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chemours by 536.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 137,143 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chemours during the second quarter valued at $1,757,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Chemours by 608.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 192,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 165,370 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemours by 91.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chemours by 14.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 213,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 26,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

NYSE:CC opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.48. Chemours Co has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $46.13.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chemours Co will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.64%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CC. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Chemours and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chemours from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

In other Chemours news, Director Bradley J. Bell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $73,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary B. Cranston purchased 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,042.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 77,790 shares of company stock worth $1,490,412. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemours Co (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.