CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) & Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Head to Head Comparison

CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) and Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

CHORUS LTD/S has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CHORUS LTD/S and Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHORUS LTD/S $707.55 million 1.97 $60.74 million N/A N/A Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial $6.04 billion 0.01 $7.49 billion N/A N/A

Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial has higher revenue and earnings than CHORUS LTD/S.

Dividends

CHORUS LTD/S pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CHORUS LTD/S and Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHORUS LTD/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CHORUS LTD/S and Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHORUS LTD/S N/A N/A N/A Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial 128.66% 100.32% 41.50%

Summary

Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial beats CHORUS LTD/S on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CHORUS LTD/S Company Profile

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services. Chorus Limited was founded in 2008 and is based in Wellington, New Zealand.

Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial Company Profile

Oi S.A., a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telephony and corporate solutions; and installation, maintenance, and repair services, as well as value-added services and commercial data transmission services. It also provides wholesale interconnection, network usage, and traffic transportation services to other telecommunications providers. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 5.9 million asymmetric digital subscriber line subscribers; and 39 million mobile subscribers. It serves residential, subscription and prepaid, mobile broadband, small, medium-sized, and large corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Brasil Telecom S.A. and changed its name to Oi S.A. in February 2012. Oi S.A. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. On June 20, 2016, Oi S.A. along with its subsidiaries filed for bankruptcy protection.

