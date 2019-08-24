Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,050 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.18% of Ciena worth $11,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 98.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 29.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,907,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,711. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average is $40.13. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $46.78.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.23 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, SVP James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $70,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $41,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,789 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,067. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on Ciena to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on Ciena from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Ciena from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.