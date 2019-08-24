Civic (CVC) Price Up 57% Over Last Week

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 44.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Civic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0580 or 0.00000576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, ABCC, Kyber Network and Bittrex. Over the last week, Civic has traded up 57% against the U.S. dollar. Civic has a total market cap of $19.89 million and approximately $23.56 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00261547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009923 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.35 or 0.01314448 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021740 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00099123 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic launched on June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,699,977 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, Vebitcoin, Bittrex, Upbit, GOPAX, ABCC, Liqui, COSS, Gate.io, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Huobi, Poloniex, Kyber Network, Mercatox, OKEx, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

