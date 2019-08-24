Clams Price Tops $3.08 on Major Exchanges (CLAM)

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Clams coin can now be purchased for $3.08 or 0.00030504 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Bitsane and YoBit. Clams has a total market capitalization of $11.52 million and approximately $2,352.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Clams has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Clams alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00025464 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011833 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00012716 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006115 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00013406 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000289 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Clams Coin Profile

CLAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,368,986 coins and its circulating supply is 3,741,164 coins. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient. The official website for Clams is clamcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Clams

Clams can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, YoBit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Clams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.