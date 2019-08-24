Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,557.88 ($20.36).

CBG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital decreased their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,635 ($21.36) to GBX 1,610 ($21.04) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,579 ($20.63) to GBX 1,590 ($20.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,618 ($21.14) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of CBG traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,285 ($16.79). The stock had a trading volume of 336,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,969. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,209 ($15.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,682 ($21.98). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,348.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,445.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63.

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Elizabeth Lee bought 127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,413 ($18.46) per share, with a total value of £1,794.51 ($2,344.85).

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

