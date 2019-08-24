CLS (LON:CLI) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of CLS (LON:CLI) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CLS in a report on Friday, August 9th.

LON CLI opened at GBX 245 ($3.20) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 227.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 232.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.33. CLS has a 12 month low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 257 ($3.36). The stock has a market cap of $998.12 million and a PE ratio of 7.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. CLS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.22%.

In other news, insider Andrew Kirkman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 228 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of £45,600 ($59,584.48). Insiders have bought a total of 70,133 shares of company stock worth $15,589,954 over the last ninety days.

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests a hotel; and corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

