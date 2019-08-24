CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Equities research analysts expect CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) to announce $1.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the lowest is $1.16 billion. CME Group reported sales of $904.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year sales of $4.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CME Group.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 39.36%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CME. Zacks Investment Research lowered CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 27th. BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on CME Group from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CME Group from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.00.

Shares of CME traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.22. 1,257,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,164. CME Group has a 1-year low of $161.05 and a 1-year high of $217.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.79 and a 200-day moving average of $187.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.99%.

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.83, for a total value of $1,272,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,177 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,942.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.46, for a total value of $318,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,068.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,271 shares of company stock valued at $15,290,370 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,992,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,433,616,000 after buying an additional 328,318 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,530,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,785,000 after buying an additional 112,624 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,553,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,600,000 after buying an additional 355,566 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,229,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,278,000 after buying an additional 603,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,776,000 after buying an additional 537,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CME Group (CME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.