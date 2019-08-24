CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Gap Up to $9.54

Shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.49, but opened at $9.54. CNH Industrial shares last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 13,851 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on CNHI shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stephens started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded CNH Industrial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 5.34. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.35.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial NV will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 581,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. 20.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.