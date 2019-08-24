CoinFi (COFI) Price Tops $0.0033 on Top Exchanges

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $646,222.00 and $47,511.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, IDEX, Gate.io and Kyber Network. During the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00262421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.81 or 0.01316652 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021837 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00097147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000428 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi launched on December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,964,277 tokens. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, IDEX, Gate.io, FCoin, Kucoin and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

