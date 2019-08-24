ColossusXT 1-Day Volume Reaches $94.00 (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last week, ColossusXT has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Novaexchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. ColossusXT has a market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $94.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,472,040,965 coins and its circulating supply is 11,430,999,138 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Novaexchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

