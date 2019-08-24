Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €5.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CBK. Nord/LB set a €5.75 ($6.69) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Warburg Research set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.62 ($8.86).

Commerzbank stock opened at €4.90 ($5.70) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €5.89 and a 200 day moving average of €6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €4.66 ($5.42) and a 12-month high of €9.66 ($11.23).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

