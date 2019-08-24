Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Concho Resources by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548,154 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $261,459,000 after acquiring an additional 181,294 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,465,573 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $273,580,000 after buying an additional 412,726 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,330,088 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $258,546,000 after buying an additional 21,749 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,716,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $190,508,000 after buying an additional 181,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 846,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $93,969,000 after buying an additional 82,241 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CXO traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,905,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,475. Concho Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $63.92 and a 52-week high of $160.81. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). Concho Resources had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Concho Resources from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Concho Resources to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Concho Resources from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.42.

In related news, CFO Brenda R. Schroer purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.67 per share, with a total value of $104,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,994.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jack F. Harper purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.40 per share, with a total value of $654,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 170,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,157,567. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,349 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

