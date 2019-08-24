Contentos (COS) Market Cap Reaches $11.75 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Contentos has a market cap of $11.75 million and $2.23 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Contentos has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Contentos token can currently be bought for about $0.0276 or 0.00000274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $494.08 or 0.04915188 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00047757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000213 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a token. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 426,451,114 tokens. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io.

Contentos Token Trading

Contentos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

