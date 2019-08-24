Cosmos (ATOM) Price Hits $2.62 on Major Exchanges

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $500.04 million and approximately $105.32 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $2.62 or 0.00026194 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, GDAC, BitForex and Coinone.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Function X (FX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002697 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00156008 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 492.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,992.27 or 1.00004440 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003178 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00037926 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, GDAC and Coinone. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

