Cosmos (ATOM) Price Reaches $2.69 on Exchanges

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $512.00 million and $106.33 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $2.69 or 0.00026544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, BitForex, Hotbit and GDAC. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002658 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00161379 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000765 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,089.34 or 0.99741014 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002944 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00042328 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, GDAC, BitForex and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

