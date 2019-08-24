Counterparty (XCP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $468.00

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Counterparty has a market cap of $4.79 million and $468.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Counterparty coin can currently be purchased for about $1.83 or 0.00018043 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Zaif, Tux Exchange and Poloniex. During the last seven days, Counterparty has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,152.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.86 or 0.03022779 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.76 or 0.00726817 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007217 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000345 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000075 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Counterparty Coin Profile

Counterparty (XCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,442 coins. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org. Counterparty’s official website is counterparty.io. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Counterparty Coin Trading

Counterparty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zaif, Tux Exchange, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Counterparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

