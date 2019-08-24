Cred (LBA) Price Hits $0.0202 on Major Exchanges

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Cred has a total market capitalization of $11.69 million and approximately $770,506.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cred token can now be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Kyber Network, DDEX and Gate.io. In the last week, Cred has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00261876 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.50 or 0.01320899 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00021674 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00100072 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Cred Token Profile

Cred’s genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 579,971,570 tokens. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bilaxy, Kyber Network, DDEX, UEX, OKEx, Huobi, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

