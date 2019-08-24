Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) Insider Robert Shaw Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) insider Robert Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$27.75 ($19.68), for a total value of A$27,750.00 ($19,680.85).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.88. Credit Corp Group Limited has a 52-week low of A$17.71 ($12.56) and a 52-week high of A$28.63 ($20.30). The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$26.24 and a 200 day moving average price of A$24.17.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. Credit Corp Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

About Credit Corp Group

Credit Corp Group Limited provides debt purchase and collection, and consumer lending services in Australia and the United States. It operates through three segments: Debt Ledger Purchasing (Australia), Debt Ledger Purchasing (United States), and Consumer Lending. The company offers debt sale, contingency/agency collection, hardship and insolvency management, and local government debt recovery services, as well as various loan products.

