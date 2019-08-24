Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price (down previously from GBX 470 ($6.14)) on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and set a GBX 366 ($4.78) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 399.42 ($5.22).

LON CRST opened at GBX 354 ($4.63) on Tuesday. Crest Nicholson has a 1 year low of GBX 275 ($3.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 410.80 ($5.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $909.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 354.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 369.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.20 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 3.14%. Crest Nicholson’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

In related news, insider Octavia Morley purchased 5,600 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.65) per share, for a total transaction of £19,936 ($26,049.92).

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

