Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.

CEQP has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, SVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 30,000 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $1,121,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 181,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 29,430 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,039,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,958,000 after buying an additional 351,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 383,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,348,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,451,000 after buying an additional 75,632 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.30. 322,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Crestwood Equity Partners has a fifty-two week low of $26.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.10, a P/E/G ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1,142.86%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.