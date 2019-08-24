CrypticCoin (CRYP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.08 Million

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One CrypticCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. During the last seven days, CrypticCoin has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. CrypticCoin has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $34,368.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00495572 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00136888 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00051334 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000548 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin Profile

CrypticCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. The official website for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io/news.

CrypticCoin Coin Trading

CrypticCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrypticCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrypticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

