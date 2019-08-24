Cryptoindex.com 100 Market Capitalization Reaches $44.15 Million (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market capitalization of $44.15 million and $80,071.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00007220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.94 or 0.04966436 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00047386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000158 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000218 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) is a token. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,189,742 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

