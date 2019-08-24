Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $361.29 Million

Analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will announce sales of $361.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $340.40 million and the highest is $369.00 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported sales of $353.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $360.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CFR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Carlos Alvarez acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.08 per share, for a total transaction of $2,552,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 454,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,626,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.32 per share, with a total value of $94,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $282,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Motco raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 6,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.91. 352,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,095. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $81.64 and a twelve month high of $113.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

